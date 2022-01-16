Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Twitter bans Khamenei linked account over Trump video threat

 |  Jan 16, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Twitter said Saturday it had permanently suspended an account linked to Iran’s supreme leader that posted a video calling for revenge for a top general’s assassination against former US president Donald Trump. “The account referenced has been permanently suspended for violating our ban evasion policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told AFP. The account, @KhameneiSite, this week posted an animated video showing an unmanned aircraft targeting Trump, who ordered a drone strike in Baghdad two years ago that killed top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s ma…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services