Twitter bans Khamenei linked account over Trump video threat

Al-Araby

Twitter said Saturday it had permanently suspended an account linked to Iran’s supreme leader that posted a video calling for revenge for a top general’s assassination against former US president Donald Trump. “The account referenced has been permanently suspended for violating our ban evasion policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told AFP. The account, @KhameneiSite, this week posted an animated video showing an unmanned aircraft targeting Trump, who ordered a drone strike in Baghdad two years ago that killed top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s ma…

