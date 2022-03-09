Breaking News
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: We Shouldn’t Finance Putin’s War

 |  Mar 9, 2022
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with United States Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET) today, Tuesday, March 8. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more We Shouldn’t Finance Putin’s War: U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer GranholmSARA EISEN: Joining us now for a CNBC exclusive interview is US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. It’s great to have you Secretary Granholm from the CERAWeek conference in Houston. Nice to see you. JENNIFER GRANHOLM: Thank you. Glad to be on. …

