General

U.S. open to talks with Russia on exercises, missile deployments -official

|

Published by

Reuters UK

By Steve Holland WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and allies are prepared to discuss with Russia in talks about Ukraine the possibility of each side restricting military exercises and missile deployments in the region, a senior U.S. administration official said on Saturday. With crucial talks set to start on Monday in Geneva, the senior Biden administration official said the United States is not willing to discuss limits on U.S. troop deployments or the U.S. force posture in NATO countries in the region. President Joe Biden has warned Russia will face severe economic consequences if Rus…

Read More