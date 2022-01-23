Breaking News
U.S. rebuffs sanctioning Russia now, wants to preserve deterrence

 Jan 23, 2022
Reuters

By Arshad Mohammed WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday rebuffed calls to immediately impose economic sanctions on Russia, saying that doing so would undercut the West’s ability to deter potential Russian aggression against Ukraine. Russia’s massing of troops near its border with Ukraine has sparked Western concerns that it may invade. If Russia does make an incursion, the West has threatened sanctions with profound economic effects. Moscow has said it has no plans to invade. “When it comes to sanctions, the purpose of those sanctions is to deter Russian aggr…

