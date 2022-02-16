Breaking News
 |  | 

General

U.S. Recession Signals Are Flashing Red, But Consumers Are Spending Their Green

 |  Feb 16, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
The Street

By Martin Baccardax Bond markets are worried about recession, oil is creeping towards $100 a barrel .. but consumers keep spending, and that’s what will keep the U.S. from slipping into recession. The strongest reading for retail sales in ten months, as well as gathering evidence that companies are navigating supply-chain disruptions, could meaningfully change U.S. growth forecasts over the coming weeks and defy market indicators of a near-term recession. Retail sales surged 3.8% from last month to a collective $650 billion, the strongest reading in nearly a year that doubled the Street consen…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services