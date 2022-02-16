General

U.S. Recession Signals Are Flashing Red, But Consumers Are Spending Their Green

By Martin Baccardax Bond markets are worried about recession, oil is creeping towards $100 a barrel .. but consumers keep spending, and that’s what will keep the U.S. from slipping into recession. The strongest reading for retail sales in ten months, as well as gathering evidence that companies are navigating supply-chain disruptions, could meaningfully change U.S. growth forecasts over the coming weeks and defy market indicators of a near-term recession. Retail sales surged 3.8% from last month to a collective $650 billion, the strongest reading in nearly a year that doubled the Street consen…

