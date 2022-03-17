Breaking News
UAE cargo ship sinks off Iran, rescue underway for 30 crew

 Mar 17, 2022
Al-Araby

An Emirati cargo ship sank in Gulf waters off Iran, triggering a search and rescue operation for its 30 crew in poor weather, Iranian state media reported Thursday. “An Emirati car transporter ship sank nearly 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the port of Asalouyeh and a search operation has been launched to rescue its 30 crew members,” a local maritime protection official told the state IRNA news agency. “Because of the unfavourable weather and high winds” the vessel sank before three rescue vessels could reach its location, the official said. The official said the crew were in the water but wear…

