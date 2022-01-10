Breaking News
 |  | 

General

UIA flight PS752: Bereaved Iran couple files lawsuit

 |  Jan 10, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

An Iranian couple has filed a rare lawsuit against three senior officials over the deaths of their children in the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, a newspaper reported Monday. The jet was shot down shortly after take-off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on 8 January 2020, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Canadians. Three days later, the Islamic Republic’s armed forces admitted to downing the Kyiv-bound Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 “by mistake”, at a time of heightened tensions with arch foe the United States. Bereaved father Mohsen Assadi-Lari…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services