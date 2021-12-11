Breaking News
 |  | 

Technology

UK calls for Western unity against Russia, China threats

 |  Dec 11, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
AFP

Liverpool (AFP) – The West and its allies need to be united against authoritarianism, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Saturday, as she hosted G7 counterparts with concern about threats from Russia and China. The two-day gathering of foreign ministers from the world’s richest nations in Liverpool, northwest England, is the last in-person gathering of Britain’s year-long G7 presidency, before it hands over the baton to Germany. Russia’s build-up of troops on Ukraine’s border is top of the agenda, alongside discussions on confronting China, limiting Iran’s nuclear ambitions and addressing …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services