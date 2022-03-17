Breaking News
 |  | 

Foreign Affairs

UK celebrate Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashouri return home

 |  Mar 17, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

The UK welcomed the return home of Iranian British dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri as they were reunited with their family after years in Iranian detention. Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashouri arrived in the UK after being held in Iran for almost six and five years respectively in the early hours of Thursday, with an outpouring of relief about their safe return. Many people expressed the opinion that their detention should never have happened in the first place. Jailed on dubious spying charges, the pair were released on Wednesday after the UK agreed to pay a historic d…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services