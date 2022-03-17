Foreign Affairs

UK celebrate Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashouri return home

The UK welcomed the return home of Iranian British dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri as they were reunited with their family after years in Iranian detention. Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashouri arrived in the UK after being held in Iran for almost six and five years respectively in the early hours of Thursday, with an outpouring of relief about their safe return. Many people expressed the opinion that their detention should never have happened in the first place. Jailed on dubious spying charges, the pair were released on Wednesday after the UK agreed to pay a historic d…

