UK, France say Iran nuclear deal is close, Russia points to next week

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are close to reaching an agreement, the chief British and French envoys said on Friday as they and their German colleague flew home to brief ministers. “We are close. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update Ministers on state of play. Ready to return soon,” Stephanie Al-Qaq said on Twitter, referring to the chief British, French and German diplomats involved in the talks. “Hoping to return quickly to reach a conclusion because we are very, very close to an agreement,” the French envoy, Philippe Err…

