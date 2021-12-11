Legal Matters

UK, Iran discussed £400m debt repayment in Tehran

Al-Araby

British government officials travelled to Tehran last week to discuss legal channels for clearing a historical £400m debt owed to Iran, the Islamic republic’s ambassador to the UK said on Friday. The debt relates to money paid more than four decades ago for tanks that were never delivered. The money is thought to be a key sticking point for Iran in discussions relating to the release of British citizens it has jailed. “We are trying. We should not be that pessimistic. We are working with our Foreign Office colleagues maybe to reach that deal. We are in the process of discussions. Last week the…

