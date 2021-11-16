UK MPs urge PM to ensure Nazanin’s release from Iran
Al-Araby
Dozens of UK politicians have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get directly involved in securing the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British citizen detained in Iran. MPs from across the political spectrum agreed at the debate that UK government failures have obstructed the release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as well as other British citizens such as Anoosheh Ashoori. Lawmakers, including Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s local MP Tulip Siddiq, called on Johnson to ensure the release of British citizens and criticised him for not visitingRichard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin, who was on hunger st…