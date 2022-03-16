Human Rights

UK says it has settled historic debt to Iran

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has paid a historic debt owed to Iran relating to military equipment, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement on Wednesday, which also confirmed the release of British-Iranian dual nationals previously held in Iran “In parallel, we have also settled the IMS (International Military Services) debt, as we said we would,” Truss said in a statement. “The IMS debt has been settled in full compliance with UK and international sanctions and all legal obligations. These funds will be ring-fenced solely for the purchase of humanitarian goods.” (Reporting by William Jam…

