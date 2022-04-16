Business

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

|

Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) – President Zelenskiy said up to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in the war with Russia and 10,000 have been injured, as fighting continued in Mariupol and bombs again hit Kyiv. FIGHTING * Ukraine said it was trying to break Russia’s siege of Mariupol as fighting raged around its key port and the massive Illich steel works, which Russia said was in its hands. * The United States believes two Ukrainian missiles hit Russia’s Black Sea flagship Moskva, causing Russian casualties, a senior official said, countering Moscow’s claim that the missile cruiser sank because of an onboard explo…

Read More