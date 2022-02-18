Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Ukraine crisis takes centre stage at Munich Security Conference

 |  Feb 18, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Reuters UK

By Sarah Marsh and Sabine Siebold BERLIN/MUNICH (Reuters) – World leaders converge this weekend on Germany for the annual Munich Security Conference which will be dominated by the Ukraine crisis as major Western powers warn the Kremlin looks close to launching an invasion of the former Soviet state. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be among the dignitaries attending the three-day event, known as “Davos for defence”, which kicks off on Friday at the luxurious Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich. No Russian de…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services