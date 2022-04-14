Games

Ukraine to Play World Cup Qualifying Playoff on June 1

Sports Illustrated

By Andrew Gastelum The March playoff semifinal was postponed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. View the original article to see embedded media. Ukraine will resume its World Cup qualifying campaign June 1 with a playoff semifinal against Scotland. FIFA confirmed that Ukraine will head to Glasgow at the start of June after previously granting Ukraine’s appeal to have the game moved from its original start date following Russia’s invasion of the country. The winner of the June 1 semifinal will then go on to face Wales in a playoff final June 5 with a spot in November’s World Cup on the lin…

