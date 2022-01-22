General

UN adopts resolution against Holocaust denial

|

Published by

Al-Araby

The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a non-binding resolution calling on all member states to fight against Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism, especially on social media. The Israeli-proposed text was developed with the help of Germany and co-sponsored by several dozen of the 193 states that make up the United Nations. Iran, however, expressed opposition to the resolution, stating that Tehran dissociated itself from the text. The resolution “rejects and condemns without any reservation any denial of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in part,” according to the text….

Read More