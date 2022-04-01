General

UN chief hopes Yemen truce leads to peace

Al-Araby

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the truce agreed by Yemen’s warring parties and expressed hope for a “political process” to bring peace to the country. “You must take that momentum in order to make sure that this truce is fully respected and that it is renewed and… that a true political process is launched,” Guterres told reporters. “This demonstrates that even when things look impossible, when there is the will to compromise, peace becomes possible.” The United Nations said earlier that Yemen’s warring parties had agreed to a two-month extendable truce starting Satu…

