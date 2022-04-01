Breaking News
 |  | 

General

UN chief hopes Yemen truce leads to peace

 |  Apr 1, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the truce agreed by Yemen’s warring parties and expressed hope for a “political process” to bring peace to the country. “You must take that momentum in order to make sure that this truce is fully respected and that it is renewed and… that a true political process is launched,” Guterres told reporters. “This demonstrates that even when things look impossible, when there is the will to compromise, peace becomes possible.” The United Nations said earlier that Yemen’s warring parties had agreed to a two-month extendable truce starting Satu…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services