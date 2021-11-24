General

UN envoy to Iraq approves of last month’s election results

UN Special Envoy to Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert has said that last month’s parliamentary elections in the country were generally transparent and not rigged, warning against attempts by pro-Iran factions in Iraq to discredit the poll results. “They [the elections] were generally sound, and the administration showed clear technical and procedural improvement and represented a great achievement that the Iraqi authorities and parties should acknowledge,” Plasschaert said in a statement to the UN Security Council on Tuesday. It comes after Iran-backed Iraqi parties and militias claimed that vot…

