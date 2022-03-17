Breaking News
UN Human Rights Council 49: UK statement for the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran

 |  Mar 17, 2022
Mr. President, The United Kingdom thanks the Special Rapporteur for his work and his most recent report. As set out in this latest report, it is clear that the Government of Iran has continued to violate human rights, including the rights of human rights defenders, persons from marginalised minorities, lawyers, dual and foreign nationals, activists and journalists. Iran reportedly executed over 275 people in 2021. This includes juvenile offenders. Excessive use of violence and lethal force against peaceful protestors continued. Last night, British Nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosh…

