UN Iraq envoy meets Sadr as post-election crisis continues

The UN’s special envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, met Tuesday with Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, as post-election chaos continues to plague the country with pro-Iranian factions refusing to accept defeat. Plasschaert’s visit to the southern province of Najaf, where she spoke with the Sadrist movement leader, came ahead of a planned meeting between Iran-backed groups to discuss the election results. The Sadrist movement was the most successful party in the Iraqi elections, which has been contested by the Iranian-backed Fatah Alliance. The Dutch envoy has previously said that the electi…

