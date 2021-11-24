Production

UN nuclear chief: Inspection curbs limiting Iran monitoring

|

Published by

Al-Araby

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog warned Wednesday his inspectors are close to being unable to “guarantee” they know the size of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, a stark alarm after his trip to Tehran produced no results. Rafael Mariano Grossi’s words sharply contrasted with the optimistic tone his Iranian hosts offered the day before. They signal the Islamic Republic’s harder line as renewed talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers resume next week. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspectors remain unable to access surveillance footage and face greater chall…

Read More