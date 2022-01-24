General

Under Raisi, Iran’s persecution of Baha’i faith intensifies

When Kaykhosrov Manuchehri left Iran in 1978, he was just a young child. Now in his 50s, he still hasn’t returned, he told The New Arab, speaking from his UK home. While Manuchehri would love to visit the country he was born in, his situation is complicated because he belongs to the country’s largest non-Muslim minority – Baha’i – who have experienced a 42-year campaign of discrimination. To return, Manuchehri would be forced to complete government forms and identify himself as Baha’i. Even with an Irish passport, his dual citizenship will not be recognised by Iranian authorities, who have a t…

