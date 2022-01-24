Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Under Raisi, Iran’s persecution of Baha’i faith intensifies

 |  Jan 24, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

When Kaykhosrov Manuchehri left Iran in 1978, he was just a young child. Now in his 50s, he still hasn’t returned, he told The New Arab, speaking from his UK home. While Manuchehri would love to visit the country he was born in, his situation is complicated because he belongs to the country’s largest non-Muslim minority – Baha’i – who have experienced a 42-year campaign of discrimination. To return, Manuchehri would be forced to complete government forms and identify himself as Baha’i. Even with an Irish passport, his dual citizenship will not be recognised by Iranian authorities, who have a t…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services