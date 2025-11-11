Geneva: As temperatures start to drop in many regions, millions of refugees and people displaced within their own countries are facing a gruelling winter with far less assistance as humanitarian giving plummets, and many will be left with little to protect them from the bitter cold, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, warns today.

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, humanitarian budgets are stretched to breaking point and the winter support that is offered will be much less this year. Dominique Hyde, UNHCR’s Director of External Relations, who recently returned from Syria and Jordan, stated that families will have to endure freezing temperatures without essentials like proper roofing, insulation, heating, blankets, warm clothes, or medicine.

UNHCR is launching a global winter fundraising campaign to assist forcibly displaced families and returnees in several severely affected areas. This initiative is crucial for meeting urgent needs during the colder months. With governments reducing their assistance to partners like UNHCR, the agency emphasizes the importance of individual and private donor contributions to save lives as temperatures drop. UNHCR aims to raise at least $35 million to repair homes, insulate houses, provide warmth and blankets to vulnerable populations, and supply medicines and hot food.

In the Middle East, the situation remains precarious. Despite over 1 million Syrians having returned to their country since the fall of the Assad regime, many face harsh conditions in homes destroyed by war. Funding cuts risk leaving 750,000 people without essential support, including blankets, mattresses, kitchen sets, solar lamps, and winter clothing.

Families in Jordan, as noted by Hyde, hold on to the hope of returning but face significant challenges in rebuilding. As winter approaches, most struggle with limited resources.

In Afghanistan, sub-zero temperatures are already impacting families. Poverty affects nine out of ten Afghans, and over 2.2 million have returned from Pakistan and Iran this year under difficult circumstances. Recent earthquakes have further exposed families to harsh conditions.

Ukraine faces its fourth winter of full-scale conflict. Humanitarian needs are increasing as attacks disrupt gas, electricity, and water services. Temperatures could drop to -20°C, making the season especially challenging for families affected by ongoing violence.

Hyde highlighted the urgent need for more funding as temperatures and humanitarian support both decline. Displaced families should not face winter alone, and UNHCR’s teams are committed to providing protection, but resources are dwindling.

Financial contributions can significantly impact the lives of refugees in various regions. For instance, $30 can provide a traditional heating device in Afghanistan, $53 offers medical care in Jordan, $80 supplies a thermal kit in Ukraine, $95 provides winter clothes for a child in Moldova, $120 offers a shelter kit in Lebanon, and $181 supplies a winter kit in Syria.