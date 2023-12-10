Union of Arab Journalists: The war on Gaza resulted in more than 350 crimes against journalists

Baghdad - The General Union of Arab Journalists confirmed that the genocidal war waged by the Zionist entity against Gaza resulted in more than 350 crimes against journalists, while demanding an end to the aggression against Gaza and the prosecution of Zionist leaders for committing war crimes against humanity.

The head of the Union of Arab Journalists and head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, Moayad Al-Lami, said in a statement: “The General Union of Arab Journalists condemns the heinous Zionist massacres committed by Israel against the besieged Palestinian people in Gaza. The Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip has entered its third month with more massacres in various regions of the Strip, which left behind more than 16 thousand martyrs, the majority of whom were women and children.

Al-Lami added: As a result of this brutal aggression during that period, more than 350 crimes were committed against journalists during the war of genocide, including more than 105 male and female journalists who were martyred, missing, or captive (75 journalist martyrs and workers in the media sector, including 7 female journalists, 30 male and female journalists, prisoners ( two are missing), at least 80 journalists were injured in the Gaza Strip, the homes of 60 journalists’ families were bombed, 63 media headquarters were destroyed by the occupation in the Gaza Strip, and 25 local radio stations were closed by the occupation in Gaza and the West Bank.

Al-Lami pointed out that the General Union of Arab Journalists denounces the statements of the US State Department spokesman about the lack of evidence that the occupation deliberately targeted journalists and civilians during this brutal war on Gaza, and we affirm that these statements constitute additional evidence of the full American partnership in the ongoing crime against the Palestinian people and Palestinian journalists. It is an attempt to pass on the false occupation narrative that is refuted by evidence and facts on the ground, so that the Israeli criminal killers of Palestinian journalists are not held accountable and tried in the International Criminal Court.

He pointed out that the General Union of Arab Journalists calls on all Arab governments, civil society organizations, and international and Arab professional unions to move quickly to stop this Zionist aggression, and the necessity of breaking the siege on Gaza immediately and providing the Palestinian people there with the necessary requirements of existential life.

It is worth noting that the occupation killed Palestinian journalists in 60 days, equivalent to 120% of what it killed in 23 years, and three times more than the number of journalists killed in all parts of the world since the beginning of this year.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency