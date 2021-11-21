General

Unknown group attacks Iran’s consulate in Hamburg

Al-Araby

Unknown attackers threw a fire bomb on Iran’s Consulate General in Hamburg, Germany, the local police announced on Saturday. In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the attack and called on the German government to take action to ensure the security of Iran’s diplomatic missions in Germany. #Iran’s FM spokesman has condemned an attack on the building of the IR’s Consulate General in Hamburg. Khatibzadeh demanded the German government fulfill its obligation to take action seriously and responsibly to provide security for the diplomatic missions of Iran… p…

