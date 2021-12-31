General

UPDATE 1-Israel signs deal to buy $2 bln in U.S. helicopters, tankers

Al-Araby

Israel has signed a deal with the United States to buy 12 Lockheed Martin Corp CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing Co KC-46 refuelling planes, the Israeli Ministry of Defense said on Friday, estimating the total price at around $2 billion. The deal, signed on Thursday, is part of an upgrade of Israel’s air force capabilities and includes an option to buy six additional helicopters, a ministry statement said. It said the first helicopters were due to arrive in Israel in 2026. Brigadier-General Shimon Tsentsiper, chief of materiel for the air force, told Israel’s Army Radio on Thursday that the re…

