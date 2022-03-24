Breaking News
 |  | 

Legal Matters

US can run but it can’t hide from its racist legacy

 |  Mar 24, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Following the brutal murder of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin in the United States in 2020, the country descended into months of protests with millions calling for an end to police violence. This summer will mark the two year anniversary of that rallying point. The demands reverberated throughout the nation for the police to be held accountable for their actions, and for measures to be put in place ensuring that the structural inefficiencies which led to the murder of Floyd, be eradicated. Also in the mix, was the call to ‘defund’ the police entirely. Prominent es…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services