Legal Matters

US can run but it can’t hide from its racist legacy

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Following the brutal murder of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin in the United States in 2020, the country descended into months of protests with millions calling for an end to police violence. This summer will mark the two year anniversary of that rallying point. The demands reverberated throughout the nation for the police to be held accountable for their actions, and for measures to be put in place ensuring that the structural inefficiencies which led to the murder of Floyd, be eradicated. Also in the mix, was the call to ‘defund’ the police entirely. Prominent es…

Read More