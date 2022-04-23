General

US envoy urges formation of Iraqi government

Al-Araby

The US has stressed the importance of timely government formation in Iraq following its elections in October, Jennifer Gavito, deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs has said in a press briefing on Friday, adding that the move will help Baghdad achieve stability and allow it to move forward with its long-term goals. “Now that the Iraqi people have made their voices heard through the ballot box, it is time for Iraq’s leaders to form a government,” said Gavito, emphasising the benefits of a new government, including coordination with the US. “The United States is eager…

