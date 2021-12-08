Breaking News
US imposes sanctions on people in Iran, Syria and Uganda

 Dec 8, 2021
Al-Araby

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on more than a dozen people and entities in Iran, Syria and Uganda, accusing them of being connected to serious human rights abuses and repressive acts. In an action marking the week of the US Summit for Democracy, the Treasury Department said in a statement it was targeting repression and the undermining of democracy, designating individuals and entities tied to the violent suppression of peaceful protesters in Iran and deadly chemical weapons attacks against civilians in Syria, among others. “Treasury will continue to defend against authoritaria…

