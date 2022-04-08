General

US insists Iran Guards corps’ Quds Force stay on terror list

|

Published by

Al-Araby

The United States insisted Friday on keeping the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps on its designated list of terror groups, as Washington pushes on with negotiations to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley, had told a congressional hearing on Thursday that in his “personal opinion” the Quds Force should not be dropped from the terror list, which has been one of Tehran’s conditions to renew the deal. Asked Friday whether that opinion reflected the position of the administration of President Joe Biden, State Department…

Read More