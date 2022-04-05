General

US, Iran spar over stalled nuclear talks

|

Published by

Al-Araby

The United States and Iran blamed each other Monday for a weeks-long impasse that has held up a return to the 2015 deal that sought to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the country’s negotiators would not return to Vienna, the site of the year-long talks to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), until Washington settles outstanding issues. “We will not be going to Vienna for new negotiations but to finalise the nuclear agreement,” Khatibzadeh told reporters in Tehran. “If Washington answers the outsta…

Read More