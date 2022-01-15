Production

US-Iranian dual national charged with evading sanctions

Al-Araby

A dual US-Iranian citizen has been charged by federal prosecutors in the US, who accuse him of plotting to illegally transport high-tech equipment to Iran. Kambiz Attar Kashani was charged on Friday with conspiring to transport the tech between February 2019 and June 2021, in breach of the US sanctions imposed on Iran. “As alleged, Kashani orchestrated an elaborate scheme to evade US export laws and use the US financial system in procuring US electronic equipment and technology for the Central Bank of Iran,” United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said. “The def…

