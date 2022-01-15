Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

US-Iranian dual national charged with evading sanctions

 |  Jan 15, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

A dual US-Iranian citizen has been charged by federal prosecutors in the US, who accuse him of plotting to illegally transport high-tech equipment to Iran. Kambiz Attar Kashani was charged on Friday with conspiring to transport the tech between February 2019 and June 2021, in breach of the US sanctions imposed on Iran. “As alleged, Kashani orchestrated an elaborate scheme to evade US export laws and use the US financial system in procuring US electronic equipment and technology for the Central Bank of Iran,” United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said. “The def…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services