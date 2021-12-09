Breaking News
US, Israel to discuss Iran nuclear site destruction drills

 |  Dec 9, 2021
US and Israeli defence chiefs are expected on Thursday to discuss possible military exercises that would prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail and if their nations’ leaders request it, a senior US official told Reuters. The scheduled US talks with visiting Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz follow a 25 October briefing by Pentagon leaders to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on the full set of military options available to ensure that Iran would not be able to produce a nuclear weapon, the official said on Wednesday, sp…

