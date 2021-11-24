Breaking News
US military base in Syria targeted by bombing

 Nov 24, 2021
A US military base in Syria, close to the Iraqi border, was bombed early on Tuesday, with pro-Iran militias believed to be behind the strike. The assault was reported as using “rocket shells” by the Syrian regime’s official SANA news agency, as well as the regime-aligned Al-Watan newspaper. Residents living nearby said five rockets were fired at the Kharab Al-Jir airport, according to SANA, which called the Hassakah province location a “US occupation base”. The agency said no details on casualties at the military airport were provided. Residents also reported seeing a large number of American …

