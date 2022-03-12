Breaking News
US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

 |  Mar 12, 2022
Al-Araby

The State Department says it’s paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former top aide, both of whom face “serious and credible” threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost of protecting Pompeo and former Iran envoy Brian Hook between August 2021 and February 2022 amounted to $13.1 million. The report, dated Feb. 14 and marked “sensitive but unclassified,” was obtained byThe Associated Press on Saturday. Pompeo and Hook led theTrump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran an…

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues.

