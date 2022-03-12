Human Rights

US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

Published by

Al-Araby

The State Department says it’s paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former top aide, both of whom face “serious and credible” threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost of protecting Pompeo and former Iran envoy Brian Hook between August 2021 and February 2022 amounted to $13.1 million. The report, dated Feb. 14 and marked “sensitive but unclassified,” was obtained byThe Associated Press on Saturday. Pompeo and Hook led theTrump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran an…

