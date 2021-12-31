Technology

US 'remains concerned' as Iran announces new space launch

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Iran on Thursday said it has carried out a new space launch, sparking concern in Washington which said such moves show the need to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran successfully put its first military satellite into orbit in April 2020, drawing a sharp rebuke from the United States. Western governments worry that satellite launch systems incorporate technologies interchangeable with those used in ballistic missiles capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. Iran insists its space programme is for civilian and defence purposes only, and does not breach the nuclear deal or any other international…

