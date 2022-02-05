Production

US restores sanctions waiver to Iran amid nuclear talks

|

Published by

Al-Araby

President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect American-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran enter the final stretch. The waivers had allowed Russian, Chinese and European companies to carry out non-proliferation work to effectively make it harder for Iranian nuclear sites to be used for weapons development. The waivers were rescinded by the United States in 2019 and 2020 under former PresidentDonald Trump, who pulled out of the nuclear agreement. The indirec…

Read More