Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

US sanctions have tested Thai-Iran ties

 |  Feb 7, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
The Bangkok Post

US sanctions have tested Thai-Iran ties Threat of penalties hindered deeper cooperation, writes Poramet Tangsathaporn Iran is known to be a major exporter of oil to Thailand, despite the economic sanctions imposed on it by the West. Now, Tehran wants to expand the cooperation between the two nations beyond the petrochemical industry, its ambassador said. In an interview with the Bangkok Post ahead of Iran’s National Day on Feb 11, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ambassador to Thailand, Seyed Reza Nobakthi, said there are plenty of opportunities to expand cooperation between Iran and Thailand. W…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services