Production

US Secretary of State discusses Iran deal

|

Published by

Al-Araby

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday held a “productive” meeting with counterparts from Britain, Germany and France, including a discussion of the Iran nuclear deal, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday. Talks between Iran and world powers over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Thursday. “Secretary Blinken had a productive meeting with his E3 counterparts from Germany, France, and the UK in Liverpool yesterday. They discussed the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) talks and our way forward,” the State Department spokesperson said. The meeting took …

Read More