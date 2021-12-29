Technology

US: ‘Too soon’ to know if Iran constructive on nuclear talks

Al-Araby

The United States on Tuesday expressed caution over upbeat comments by Iran and Russia about talks in Vienna to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying it was still too soon to say if Tehran had returned to the negotiations with a constructive approach. Iran and Russia both gave upbeat views on Tuesday about talks that kicked off this week to salvage Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with global powers, although Western nations have said the negotiations are going too slowly. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said a deal was possible in the near future if other parties showed “good …

