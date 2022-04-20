Breaking News
USMNT to Face World Cup-Bound Morocco in June Friendly

 |  Apr 20, 2022
By Brian Straus The U.S. will face the African side in Cincinnati as the first of its six pre-World Cup matches. The U.S. men’s national team will kick off its World Cup preparation with a friendly against Morocco on June 1 in Cincinnati, the site of November’s emphatic 2-0 win over Mexico that was the highlight of the seven-month qualifying campaign. The June international window, which includes four games, will be the longest stretch the U.S. has together before the November-December World Cup in Qatar. The Americans will face Morocco at TQL Stadium and a second exhibition opponent at a to-b…

