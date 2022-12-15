UTEC earns the “Best Place to Work” certification in Saudi for 2022

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — UTEC, a leading company in the manufacturing and servicing of Transformers, Switchgears and Substation and part of Bawan Group Conglomerate has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in Saudi for 2022. During the assessment, the company received high scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, working environment and personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition among the employer of choice in Saudi.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Wael Gad, UTEC CEO, he said “I am proud that we have been recognized as a “Best Place to Work” for 2022. At UTEC, we Empower Life and that starts from within the company by empowering and growing our people and achieving continuous excellence in our work environment and culture.

At UTEC we know that what makes us successful is not just our products but also the people who make it all possible, and that’s why people are at the center of everything we do.

I want to thank each one of our UTEC family for their contributions. I thank them not just for their work but also their voice, ideas, and sense of community. Together we create something greater than ourselves every single day; that’s what makes us Greater-Together.



I am proud of our UTEC family who have worked hard to create this culture where we can thrive and grow together as a team, and I am incredibly honored to be a part of it.”

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Saudi, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

