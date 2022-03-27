Breaking News
Verstappen-Leclerc Battle Continues: Three Takeaways From Saudi Arabian GP

 |  Mar 27, 2022
Sports Illustrated

By Madeline Coleman The Red Bull star snagged his first win of 2022 in a thrilling DRS battle, but one question looms: should F1 race in Saudi Arabia? The epic battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc rages on as the two duked it out for the win for a second consecutive race. This time, though, the reigning world champion came out victorious following a thrilling series of wheel-to-wheel maneuvers. Verstappen edged past the Ferrari driver with four laps remaining and held on tight until the checkered flag. But it was not a runaway for the Red Bull star—he finished just half a second a…

