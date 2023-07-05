Foreign Affairs

Vice Foreign Minister Leads Saudi Delegation at Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement

|

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng. Waleed bin AbdulKarim El-Khereiji, led the delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, Azerbaijan, today.

During the meeting, Eng. El-Khereiji delivered a speech strongly condemning and denouncing the burning and desecration of the Holy Quran by an extremist while Muslims worldwide were observing Eid Al-Adha prayers. He emphasized that such heinous acts cannot be justified and only serve to incite hatred, exclusion, and racism. He stated that these acts are contrary to international law, global efforts to promote tolerance, moderation, and counter extremism, and undermine mutual respect among peoples and nations.

Eng. El-Khereiji highlighted Saudi Arabia's role as a founding member of NAM and its commitment to constructive participation, demonstrating its belief in the movement's positive impact on just causes worldwide. He emphasized the importance of joint efforts to address current challenges and mitigate their effects.

One of the significant challenges affecting people globally, as mentioned by the Vice Minister, is climate change, which necessitates comprehensive international action. He highlighted Saudi Arabia's active role in this regard, particularly through initiatives like the Saudi Green and Middle East Green Initiatives. These initiatives aim to increase green cover twelvefold, plant 50 billion trees, and reduce global carbon emissions by 10%.

Eng. El-Khereiji reiterated Saudi Arabia's support for initiatives promoting innovation and creative solutions to common challenges while considering the developmental interests and capabilities of different countries. He expressed Saudi Arabia's aspirations to strengthen ties with NAM member states and contribute to peace in the Middle East and worldwide.

The Vice Minister reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting a political solution to the Syrian crisis that ensures territorial unity, stability, and the safe return of refugees. He also condemned the actions of Israeli occupation forces in the Jenin camp and reiterated Saudi Arabia's historical support for the Palestinian Cause, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. He stressed the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Al-Quds (Jerusalem), based on the 1967 borders.

Eng. El-Khereiji further emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to standing with the Sudanese people and continuing efforts to find a political solution that restores security and stability in Sudan. Additionally, he expressed full support for the security and stability of the Kingdom of Morocco and the unity of its territories, highlighting the significance of UN Security Council Resolution no. 2654 regarding the Moroccan Sahara. He expressed support for the UN Secretary-General and his personal envoy's efforts in facilitating the resumption of the political process and reaching a realistic political solution based on consensus regarding the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara. He also commended Morocco's constructive self-governance plan.

Source: Saudi Press Agency