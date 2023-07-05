Foreign Affairs

Vice Foreign Minister Meets with Sudan’s Acting Foreign Minister

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, held a meeting with Sudan's Acting Foreign Minister, Ambassador Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, in Azerbaijan. The meeting took place during El-Khereiji's participation in the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The discussions primarily focused on the current situation in the brotherly Republic of Sudan and the importance of supporting political solutions. Both sides emphasized the need to promote calmness and cease military escalation to ensure the security and stability of Sudan and its people.

Source: Saudi Press Agency