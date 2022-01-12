Breaking News
Vienna talks: Iran, US in disagreement on core issues

 Jan 12, 2022
Iran and the United States are displaying little flexibility on core issues in indirect nuclear talks, raising questions about whether a compromise can be found soon to renew a 2015 deal that could dispel fears of a wider Middle East war, diplomats say. After eight rounds of talks the thorniest points remain the speed and scope of lifting sanctions on Tehran, including Iran’s demand for a US guarantee of no further punitive steps, and how and when to restore curbs on Iran’s atomic work. The nuclear deal limited Iran’s uranium enrichment activity to make it harder for it to develop nuclear arms…

