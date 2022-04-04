Breaking News
 |  | 

Games

Vienna’s Ukrainian school scrambles to cope with influx of children

 |  Apr 4, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Reuters UK

By Matteo Witt and Leonhard Foeger VIENNA (Reuters) – Volunteers running a Ukrainian Saturday school in Vienna have been scrambling to adapt as the number of children attending has more than tripled in a matter of weeks. The school is only too happy to accommodate the influx of refugee children fleeing the war at home, but the need to expand capacity has tested the school administrators’ organisational skills. “We effectively reacted immediately,” Rostyslav Tys, one of four administrative organisers at the Ukrainian Saturday School in Vienna, told Reuters, adding that the number of pupils at t…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services