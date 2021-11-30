Press Release

ViLab Signs MOU with Squid Game Special Effects Creator to Develop Metaverse Technology

|

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 November 2021 – ViLab Limited., a Hong-Kong based metaverse service and technology provider, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Gulliver Studios, the creator behind the visual effects of “Squid Game,” to jointly develop technology that can be used for creating and maintaining virtual identity and other background features in the metaverse.

Since its founding, ViLab and its partners have been developing and upgrading virtual human and background technologies such as face-shifting, lip synchronization and voice cloning. These, along with its future work with Gulliver, can be applied and used in multiple platforms in the metaverse, including BetterAreana, a ViLab-built space in the metaverse that hosts virtual idol concerts and other activities.

Under the MOU, ViLab and Korea-based Gulliver will explore collaboration in three areas: to develop three-dimensional web and mobile applications; to create computer-generated imagery (CGI) rendered concrete hosting in ViLab’s BetterArena, for background and stage effect and other projects; to create and maintain virtual idols. The partnership will be another major milestone for ViLab. Going forward, the company will collaborate with its partners to build more applications for 3D animated avatars, or digital identities, for the metaverse.

Metaverse is a shared virtual space where people can gather to interact and collaborate at any place and through any device. It has been called “the next frontier” of the internet by a number of tech moguls.

“One of ViLab’s main goals has been to develop virtual identities technology that can be adopted across all metaverse platforms,” said Ginny Q, Co-founder of ViLab: “We are excited about teaming up with Gulliver Studios, one of the hottest names in visual effects globally. By combining our capability and experience in synthetic media technologies with their expertise in CGI, we are moving another step towards realizing our vision.”

About ViLab

ViLab Limited is a Hong Kong-based professional metaverse service provider. With a focus on using artificial intelligence to build and upgrade virtual identity and behavior in the metaverse, it strives to provide 360-degree solutions to individuals and corporates in adapting to the latest changes in web experience. Its core mission is to equip clients in their journey to explore the possibility and potential of the metaverse. Through the creation of a parallel universe, they can also search for solutions to real life problems.

About Gulliver

Gulliver Studios has created stunning visual effects for numerous great films across the globe, including The Cursed: Dead Man’s Prey, Collectors, The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity, and more. Gulliver received worldwide recognition by exclusively producing visual effects for the Squid Game, the All Time most-viewed TV show on Netflix. Beyond film production, Gulliver continues to take VFX to the next level through research and development in Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Extended Reality, Digital Human, and Virtual Production.

Media Enquiry

Ascension Communications

Kelvin Wong

Email: kelvin@ascension-communications.com

Telephone: +852 6037 5705