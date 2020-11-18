VoltDB Announces Global Channel Partner Program

New Program Will Help OEMs, Value-Added Resellers, Technology Partners, And System Integrators In IIoT, Finserv, And Telcos

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — VoltDB , the leading data platform for real-time decisions, today announced a new global channel partner program for OEMs, value-added resellers (VARs), technology partners, and systems integrators (SIs).

The program will allow these partners to leverage VoltDB’s best-in-class data platform to fully tap into the power of rapid data analytics and take their digital transformations to the next level.

VoltDB offers a proven, stable, scalable data platform with capabilities that are especially applicable to telcos, financial services, and industrial IoT, where edge processing and other rapidly developing technologies are making it impossible to survive on legacy infrastructure alone.

“We’ve witnessed a dramatic shift in the real-time data management landscape over the past 18 months.”, said David Flower, VoltDB’s CEO. “More and more organizations recognize the need for applications that can make decisions and react to events as they are generated. Our new partner program is specifically designed to help companies capitalize on this opportunity and differentiate themselves with a technology that has already proven to deliver measurable competitive advantage.”

The program offers:

Preferred pricing and exclusive discounts

Allocated testing and development licenses

Comprehensive technical and L1 support training with certification

Dedicated resources from the VoltDB Customer Success and Partner team

Priority support and crisis management

VoltDB has already worked with partners around the world and understands their specific needs around architectural design, pre-production and best practices support, scalable licensing models, bid collaboration, and critical incidents.

“Our partners are deploying VoltDB in some of the most advanced technologies imaginable and driving game-changing results with it,” said Michael Holcroft, Director of Global Channel and Customer Success at VoltDB. “We’re excited to be a part of that journey by making sure they are fully enabled and supported every step of the way.”

To gain a better understanding of how partnering with VoltDB will help you bring the most advanced solutions possible to your customers, visit our website .

ABOUT VOLTDB

VoltDB enables global organizations to evolve from big data analytics to fast data decisions and instantly derive value from anomalous events captured across multiple streams of fast data. The platform delivers precise decisions, made in less than 10 milliseconds, to directly influence in-the-moment monetization, prevent digital fraud, and power digital transformation initiatives. To learn more, visit VoltDB and follow us on LinkedIn .

